Sky's the limit: SKT boosts content with Warner Bros Discovery partnership

Sky Network Televisionhas expanded its partnership with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), announcing that it will become the exclusive home of the streaming platform Max in New Zealand, starting 30 October 2024. Max, a service that merges the libraries of HBO Max and Discovery+, offers a vast selection of top-tier TV series, films, and documentaries. Subscribers will have access to hit shows like "Succession", "House of the Dragon", and "The Last of Us" alongside Max Originals and blockbuster films.In addition to the Max launch, Sky’s Neon platform, an established New Zealand streaming service offering on-demand access to movies and TV series, will integrate Max content, enhancing its lineup. Neon, which has been Sky's streaming hub, will now feature a dedicated Max section, bringing even more premium content to New Zealand viewers. The SoHo channel, which has traditionally showcased HBO’s premium content, will be rebranded to HBO, reflecting this major expansion.Sky CEO Sophie Moloney commented, "We are excited to bring the best of Max and HBO to New Zealand, continuing to offer our customers world-class entertainment through our platforms. This agreement strengthens our content offering and positions Sky as a leading entertainment provider in the region."The new deal also involves financial arrangements, including a one-off payment from WBD to Sky and a cash flow boost expected in the first half of FY25.