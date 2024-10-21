Stocks of the Hour: Yandal Resources, Vection Technologies, Unico Silver

Yandal Resources Ltdhas received assay results from the first six RC holes of its 12-hole, 2,400m program at the New England Granite Prospect (NEG). NEG is part of the Ironstone Well–Barwidgee Gold Project, situated about 45km north of Northern Star's Bronzewing mine and 75km south of the Jundee mine, within the Yandal Greenstone Belt. Shares are trading 75 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX: VR1, OTC: VCTNY) has partnered with Dell Technologies to launch its AI-based 'Algho' platform, achieving its first sale of approximately $0.5 million. This collaboration enhances Vection’s presence in AI and Spatial Computing, making the platform available to Dell’s salesforce and partners. The platform utilises TDB’s AI layer, highlighting the potential of the TDB acquisition to expand Vection’s AI-driven solutions. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.Unico Silver Limitedhas begun drilling at the Cerro Leon silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The initial program will consist of 5,000m of reverse circulation drilling, followed by diamond drilling, aimed at expanding the current Mineral Resource Estimate. Six priority prospects with silver mineralisation open at depth or along strike will be targeted, including several new areas beyond the existing MRE. First assay results are anticipated in mid-December. Shares are trading 17.54 per cent higher at 33.5 cents.