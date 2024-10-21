Core Lithium expands Shoobridge exploration following high-grade gold results

Core Lithiumcontinues to see promising results from its exploration at the Shoobridge Project in the Northern Territory. In its latest drilling campaign, the company announced high-grade gold intercepts, including 12 metres at 2.93g/t gold and an impressive 6 metres at 5.12g/t gold. The results come as part of a broader 4,500-metre drilling program, aimed at expanding exploration across the 4.5-kilometre gold anomaly within the project area.Core Lithium CEO Paul Brown commented on the results, saying, “Our drilling program has confirmed the presence of shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation, which remains open at depth and along strike. These early successes significantly enhance Shoobridge's prospectivity and reinforce the value of continuing exploration.” The Shoobridge Project is located just 60 kilometres from Union Reefs and is close to major deposits, positioning it as a strategic asset for the company.In addition to its lithium interests, Core has ramped up its gold exploration at Shoobridge. Core's expanded drilling program includes diamond drilling to test deeper mineralisation. Results from this phase are expected before the end of the year.