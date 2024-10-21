IperionX accelerates titanium production

IperionX Limitedis making strides in the titanium industry, with its September 2024 quarterly report highlighting key developments. The company has successfully commissioned the Hydrogen Assisted Metallothermic Reduction (HAMR) furnace at its Virginia facility, marking the first commercial-scale titanium production from 100% recycled scrap titanium. This milestone reinforces IperionX’s goal of creating a sustainable, low-carbon titanium supply chain. By late 2024, the company expects to begin large-scale titanium powder production.In addition, IperionX has secured a pivotal sourcing contract with Ford Motor Company for the supply of titanium components, projected to generate approximately $11 million in revenue starting in 2025. This agreement positions the company to expand into the automotive sector and underscores the growing demand for sustainable titanium products. CEO Anastasios Arima stated, "This partnership with Ford is a testament to our ability to deliver high-performance titanium solutions while supporting a circular economy."Moreover, the company’s partnership with Aperam, a global leader in recycling, aims to establish a fully circular titanium supply chain for the consumer electronics sector. This agreement involves upcycling titanium scrap to produce high-performance components.