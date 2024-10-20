Commercial hydrogen production in sight as Hazer achieves key milestone

Hazer Group Limitedcontinues to make significant progress with its clean hydrogen production technology, as highlighted in its latest quarterly report for the period ending 30 September 2024. The company achieved a major milestone with over 360 hours of continuous operation of its Commercial Demonstration Plant (CDP), showcasing high reliability and methane conversion efficiency.CEO Glenn Corrie stated, “Our CDP’s stable production performance has given us confidence that the technology is ready for commercial scaling, especially in hard-to-abate sectors like steelmaking and petrochemicals.” This follows Hazer’s expansion into international markets, particularly with its FortisBC project in Canada, where it received the first payment for engineering services related to hydrogen production.Hazer’s commercialisation strategy is also supported by strong intellectual property protections, which were recently reinforced by the World Intellectual Property Organisation. The group is set to ramp up commercial applications in 2025, further backed by growing interest in clean hydrogen from industries across the Asia-Pacific and North America.