On solid ground: Stockland expands its community projects

Stocklandhas released its 1Q25 operational update, revealing steady performance across its diversified property portfolio. The company’s acquisition of 12 actively trading masterplanned communities (MPCs) valued at $1.06 billion was cleared by the ACCC in September 2024, with settlement expected in 2Q25 pending further approvals.CEO Tarun Gupta highlighted the company’s continued success in core areas, noting, “Our portfolio remains strong, with particularly robust demand in logistics and residential developments.” He added that Stockland’s Town Centre portfolio is benefitting from its essentials-based tenant mix, while the logistics assets have achieved high occupancy rates of 99.3%, coupled with a 36% positive rental growth.In its development segment, Stockland achieved 1,121 sales in its MPC business during 1Q25 and net sales of 135 homes in its land lease communities (LLCs), with plans to activate five new communities during FY25.The company maintains its FY25 funds from operations (FFO) guidance of 32.0–33.0 cents per security post-tax, despite gearing levels expected to rise slightly due to ongoing capital deployment.