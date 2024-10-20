S&P 500 and Dow reach new record highs

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to new record highs on Friday, marking six consecutive weeks of gains.The broad market benchmark rose 0.40 per cent, closing at 5,864.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 36.86 points, or 0.09 per cent, to finish at 43,275.91. The Nasdaq Composite, buoyed by a post-earnings surge from Netflix, ended the day up 0.63 per cent at 18,489.55.All three major averages achieved their sixth straight positive week, representing the longest stretch of weekly advances for both the Dow and S&P 500 in 2024, which ended 0.96 per cent and 0.85 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq gained 0.80 per cent.More than 70 S&P 500 companies have reported earnings this season, with 75 per cent exceeding expectations, according to FactSet.Looking at the S&P 500 sectors, most ended the day in positive territory, with Communications Services leading the pack, up 0.92 per cent. The only sector to finish in the red was Energy, which declined by 0.35 per cent.Despite minimal action in Friday trading, small-cap stocks had a strong week. The small-cap-focused Russell 2000 hovered around flat for the session but is on track to finish the week approximately 2 per cent higher. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 has risen by less than 1 per cent this week.In company news, Netflix soared 11 per cent on Friday after the streaming giant surpassed Wall Street’s earnings and revenue estimates for the third quarter, reporting a 35 per cent increase in ad-tier memberships compared to the previous three-month period. Procter & Gamble also delivered better-than-expected earnings, although its revenue fell short of estimates.Shares of CVS Health plummeted 8 per cent after the pharmacy chain announced that long time executive David Joyner has replaced Karen Lynch as CEO. Additionally, CVS provided third-quarter adjusted earnings guidance of $1.05 to $1.10 per share, significantly below the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.69 per share.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7.40am was buying 67.03 US cents.Gold added 0.83 per cent. Silver gained 4.59 per cent. Copper rose 1.38 per cent. Oil lost 2.05 per cent.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE fell 0.32 per cent, Frankfurt added 0.38 per cent, and Paris gained 0.39 per cent.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.18 per cent , while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 3.61 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 2.91 per cent.On Friday, the Australian share market closed 0.87 per cent lower at 8283.Clover Corporationis paying 0.75 cents fully frankedSandon Capital Ltdis paying 2.75 cents fully frankedWAM Capital Limitedis paying 7.75 cents 60 per cent frankedCapitol Health LtdCharter Hall Social Infrastructure REITKaroon Energy LtdKelsian Group LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.