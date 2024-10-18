Stocks of the Hour: Hillgrove Resources, InhaleRx, Nanoveu

Hillgrove Resourceshas reported a substantial increase in its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and the establishment of a Maiden Ore Reserve at its wholly owned Kanmantoo Copper Mine in South Australia. This development highlights the project's significant potential and strengthens the company's resource portfolio. Shares are trading 7.2 per cent higher at 6.7 cents.InhaleRxhas announced a major funding agreement with Clendon Biotech Capital Pty Ltd. This partnership will finance all direct costs for the Phase 1 and 2 clinical development of InhaleRx’s key projects, IRX-211 and IRX-616a, aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and mental health. Shares are trading 104.55 per cent higher at 4.5 cents.Nanoveuhas announced the start of benchmark testing for the ECS-DOT chipset, developed by Embedded A.I. Systems (EMASS), which NVU is set to acquire. This testing is a key step in leveraging EMASS's advanced AI semiconductor technology to showcase its potential for superior AI performance and energy efficiency. Shares are trading 18.42 per cent higher at 4.5 cents.