Charter Hall ups the ante with final HPI bid

Charter Hall Retail REIThas increased its offer to acquire Hotel Property Investments, raising the bid from $3.65 to $3.85 per security. The revised offer, announced on 18 October 2024, is being positioned as the best and final offer, with no further increases expected. Charter Hall, which already holds a 14.8% stake in HPI, is seeking to take full ownership of the company, with the offer subject to a 50.1% minimum acceptance condition.The improved offer represents a 17.7% premium over HPI’s undisturbed price of $3.27 per security and is seen as a strategic move by Charter Hall to expand its portfolio of high-quality, net lease retail assets. Charter Hall emphasised the all-cash nature of the deal as a key advantage for HPI shareholders, especially during a time of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.Ben Ellis, Retail CEO of Charter Hall Retail REIT, said, "This offer provides HPI shareholders with certainty and a compelling valuation, while also strengthening Charter Hall’s asset base with resilient, income-generating properties."In response, an HPI representative remarked, "While Charter Hall’s improved offer provides an attractive exit for shareholders, we remain committed to evaluating all options that deliver the best long-term value."The offer is set to close on 4 November 2024. If it lapses, HPI’s market price could decline, as it has seen a 15% increase since Charter Hall’s initial investment earlier in the year.