Bailador reports 233% surge in FY24 profits

Bailador Technology Investments Limitedhas delivered a strong performance in FY24, posting a 9.2% post-tax portfolio return, with net profit before tax surging by 233% to $28 million. This growth was driven by substantial gains from key investments like SiteMinder, which alone contributed $36.3 million to the overall profit, alongside other portfolio successes such as Access Telehealth and Rosterfy.The company continues to focus on high-growth, expansion-stage technology companies, with investments in new ventures like Updoc and DASH Technology Group during the past year. "Our portfolio remains conservatively valued with significant upside potential," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner David Kirk. He highlighted the company’s $38 million in cash reserves, positioning Bailador for further strategic investments in the coming year.Bailador also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering shareholder value through dividends, with a final fully-franked dividend of 3.4 cents per share, translating to an annualised yield of 5.8%. The company’s portfolio now boasts $457 million in revenue, reflecting a 47% growth rate across its holdings.