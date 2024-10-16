ASX down 0.3% near noon: Financials the only sector in the green

Market Reports

by Finance News Network October 16, 2024 11:57 AM


Australian shares fell, following losses on Wall Street, driven by reduced demand for natural resource-related assets.

At 11:55am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.3 per cent lower at 8,293.30.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 26 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Financials, up 0.27 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.93 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), trading 5.12 per cent higher at $4.93. It is followed by shares in Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM) and HUB24 (ASX:HUB).

The worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS), trading 4.66 per cent lower at $2.66. It is followed by shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2676.50 an ounce.
Iron ore is 2.1 per cent lower at US$105.25 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fall.
One Australian dollar is buying 66.79 US cents.

