ASX down 0.3% near noon: Financials the only sector in the green

Australian shares fell, following losses on Wall Street, driven by reduced demand for natural resource-related assets.At 11:55am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.3 per cent lower at 8,293.30.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 26 points.The best-performing sector is Financials, up 0.27 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.93 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Evolution Mining, trading 5.12 per cent higher at $4.93. It is followed by shares in Newmont Corporationand HUB24The worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals, trading 4.66 per cent lower at $2.66. It is followed by shares in Whitehaven Coaland Mineral ResourcesGold is trading at US$2676.50 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.1 per cent lower at US$105.25 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 66.79 US cents.