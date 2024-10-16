ASX down 0.3% near noon: Financials the only sector in the green

Australian shares fell, following losses on Wall Street, driven by reduced demand for natural resource-related assets.
At 11:55am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.3 per cent lower at 8,293.30.
The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 26 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Financials, up 0.27 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.93 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN)
, trading 5.12 per cent higher at $4.93. It is followed by shares in Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM)
and HUB24 (ASX:HUB)
.
The worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
, trading 4.66 per cent lower at $2.66. It is followed by shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)
and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$2676.50 an ounce.
Iron ore is 2.1 per cent lower at US$105.25 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fall.
One Australian dollar is buying 66.79 US cents.