Stocks of the Hour: Nyrada Inc, Errawarra Resources, Enlitic

Nyrada Inc (ASX:NYR)
has successfully completed the final GLP safety study for its lead candidate, NYR-BI03. The company is now finalising its regulatory submission to the Human Ethics Research Committee (HREC), a key step toward starting its first-in-human Phase I clinical trial, expected to begin in Q4 2024. Shares are trading 26.26 per cent higher at 12.5 cents.
Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX:ERW)
has received results from follow-up sampling at its Andover West project, which included 852 additional soil samples. These results confirm a 3km strike exposure to a fertile pegmatite zone, similar to that targeted for drill testing by Raiden Resources. The lithium soil trends identified highlight the more prospective areas within the thick stacked pegmatite packages of the Western and Eastern swarms. Shares are trading 13.25 per cent higher at 9.4 cents.
Enlitic, Inc. (ASX:ENL)
has announced a three-year distribution contract with Bayer Healthcare and Philips Healthcare. Bayer will integrate Enlitic's ENDEX product for Radiation Dosimetry into its radiation dose management software following successful validation testing. Meanwhile, Philips will enhance its Radiology Workflow using the ENDEX platform, with the partnership facilitated by Blackford after satisfactory validation testing on Philips' images. Shares are trading 14.06 per cent higher at 7.3 cents.