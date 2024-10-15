Bank of Queensland reports strong profit, but lending challenges persist

Bank of Queenslandhas announced its FY24 results, reporting a significant rise in statutory net profit after tax to $285 million, a 130% increase from FY23. However, cash earnings after tax saw a 24% decline to $343 million, reflecting challenges in a competitive lending market and rising operational costs.BOQ's net interest margin decreased by 13 basis points to 1.56%, and housing lending contracted by $944 million, a 2% drop from the prior year. Despite these headwinds, business lending grew by $323 million, demonstrating the bank’s focus on higher-returning assets.Managing Director and CEO Patrick Allaway commented, “Today’s result demonstrates the Group’s continued execution of our strategic initiatives against a difficult backdrop.” He added, “We will continue to leverage the strength of our business bank, accelerating growth in specialist segments where we have competitive advantages.”On the digital front, BOQ reported a 1% rise in customer deposits, driven by digital deposits increasing by $1.5 billion. The company’s transformation strategy remains a focus, with efforts to streamline distribution channels and enhance margins well underway.The bank declared a final fully franked dividend of 17 cents per share, bringing the total FY24 dividend to 34 cents per share.