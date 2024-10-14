Stocks of the Hour: Xref, Sunstone Metals, DXN

Xref Limitedhas entered an Exclusivity Deed with Seek Limited after receiving a non-binding offer to acquire its shares for $0.2181 each, allowing SEEK four weeks for confirmatory due diligence during which Xref cannot engage with other offers. Shares are trading 55.56 per cent higher at 21 cents.Sunstone Metals Ltdhas raised $3,985,000 through its Share Purchase Plan, enabling eligible shareholders to buy shares at 0.5 cents each and receive a free option for every two shares purchased. The Directors will accept all oversubscriptions, with shares issued on 14 October 2024 and holding statements sent by 15 October 2024, while the attached options await shareholder approval. Shares are trading 18.75 per cent lower at 0.65 cents.DXN Limitedhas secured a $6.5 million placement at $0.07 per share, oversubscribed by new and existing investors, including Board members. The proceeds will fund upgrades to the Darwin Property, data center innovations, and debt repayment to Pure Asset Management, while reducing overall debt obligations. Shares are trading 7.79 per cent higher at 8.3 cents.