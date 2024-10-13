Dow and S&P 500 soar to new highs

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones surged to new highs on Friday, concluding a successful week as major banks kicked off the third-quarter earnings season on a positive note.The broad index rose by 0.61 per cent, finishing at 5,815.03, while the Dow jumped 409.74 points, or 0.97 per cent, closing at 42,863.86. Both indices reached fresh all-time highs. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.33 per cent, closing at 18,342.94, just under 2 per cent shy of its record high.This marked the fifth consecutive week of gains for the major averages, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each climbing 1.1 per cent, while the Dow recorded a 1.2 per cent increase.A robust start to the earnings season provided a boost to stocks. JPMorgan Chase's shares rose 4.4 per cent after exceeding profit and revenue forecasts, while Wells Fargo jumped 5.6 per cent due to stronger-than-expected earnings, despite a drop in net interest income.Investors also reacted positively to data easing concerns about inflation, highlighted by a cooler-than-anticipated September producer price index, following a slightly higher-than-expected consumer price index.Among the S&P 500 sectors, most were up, with financials leading the way, while consumer discretionary and technology sectors finished lower.In company news, Tesla's stock plummeted 8.8 per cent following a disappointing robotaxi event.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.6 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7.45am was buying 67.38 US cents.Gold added 1.40 per cent. Silver gained 1.65 per cent. Copper rose 1.49 per cent. Oil lost 0.38 per cent.European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 0.19 per cent, Frankfurt gained 0.85 per cent, and Paris rose 0.48 per cent.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.57 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was closed on Friday and China’s Shanghai Composite lost 1.55 per cent.On Friday, the Australian share market closed 0.10 per cent lower at 8215.CAR Group LtdEureka Group Holdings LtdPeet LtdShine Justice LtdSKS Technologies Group LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.