ASX down 0.3% near noon: Energy up 0.3%

Australian shares dipped at the open, following a weaker finish on Wall Street after US inflation data for September came in a bit higher than anticipated, alongside weekly jobless claims reaching a 12-month high.At 11:45am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.26 per cent lower at 8,201.90.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 9 points.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.28 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 0.82 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Infratil Ltd, trading 1.74 per cent higher at $11.09. It is followed by shares in Newmont Corporation CDIand Northern Star ResourcesThe worst-performing large cap is Steadfast Group, trading 1.8 per cent lower at $5.46. It is followed by shares in BlueScope Steeland WiseTech Global LtdGold is trading at US$2650.40 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.5 per cent lower at US$104.25 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.66 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 67.40 US cents.