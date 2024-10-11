Stocks of the Hour: New World Resources, Estrella Resources, HyTerra

To register for today's webinar click here
New World Resources (ASX:NWC)
has submitted a comprehensive Aquifer Protection Permit (APP) application to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for its 100%-owned Antler Copper Project. This key environmental permit is essential for ensuring that the project’s facilities comply with all state and federal groundwater management and protection regulations. Shares are trading 4.76 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.
Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR)
and its Timor-Leste mining joint venture partner, Murak Rai Timor E.P., have announced an update on exploration activities in the Lautém municipality . Recent mapping and sampling programs have returned high-grade manganese assays from the Sica and Lalena areas. Shares are trading flat at 1.3 cents.
HyTerra Ltd (ASX:HYT)
, through its wholly owned subsidiary HYT Operating LLC, has acquired a significant leasing position in the Nemaha Project, Kansas, increasing its total lease area from 39,000 acres to approximately 52,000 acres. Infill leasing efforts will continue as part of the expansion. Shares are trading flat at 4.9 cents.