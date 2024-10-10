ASX is up 0.5% near noon

Australian shares climbed alongside Wall Street, fueled by expectations of further US interest rate cuts. Miners also gained ground, buoyed by hopes for additional stimulus from China.At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.53 per cent higher at 8,230.90.Out of the 11 sectors, eight posted gains, with materials and financials leading the way.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 51 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 0.84 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 0.61 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Netwealth Group, trading 3.9 per cent higher at $27.18. It is followed by shares in GQG Partnersand Mineral ResourcesThe worst-performing large cap is Spark New Zealand, trading 1.95 per cent lower at $2.765. It is followed by shares in Steadfast Groupand InfratilGold is trading at US$2625.10 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.1 per cent higher at US$104.75 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.38 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 67.18 US cents.