ASX is up 0.5% near noon

by Finance News Network October 10, 2024 11:30 AM


Australian shares climbed alongside Wall Street, fueled by expectations of further US interest rate cuts. Miners also gained ground, buoyed by hopes for additional stimulus from China.

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.53 per cent higher at 8,230.90.

Out of the 11 sectors, eight posted gains, with materials and financials leading the way.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 51 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Materials, up 0.84 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 0.61 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL), trading 3.9 per cent higher at $27.18. It is followed by shares in GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN).

The worst-performing large cap is Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK), trading 1.95 per cent lower at $2.765. It is followed by shares in Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) and Infratil (ASX:IFT).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2625.10 an ounce.
Iron ore is 0.1 per cent higher at US$104.75 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.38 per cent rise.
One Australian dollar is buying 67.18 US cents.

