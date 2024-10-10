Stocks of the Hour: Artemis Resources, Voltaic Strategic Resources, Archer Materials

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV)
is pleased to announce ground reconnaissance at the Titan prospect in the West Pilbara region of WA continues to deliver high grade gold and silver from assays, highlighting the emergence of a broad mineralised area over the prospect. Shares are trading 15.38 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.
Voltaic Strategic Resources Ltd (ASX:VSR)
has updated on its exploration programs at the Meekatharra and Kooline gold projects in WA. These programs aim to extend existing gold targets and create new ones through surface geochemical surveys and detailed structural mapping. Shares are trading flat at 1.5 cents.
Archer Materials Limited (ASX:AXE)
, a semiconductor company advancing quantum technology and medical diagnostics, has signed an agreement with China’s MultiDimension Technology (MDT) to manufacture quantum-based TMR sensors for potential industrial applications in the 12CQ project. Shares are trading 7.84 per cent higher 27.5 cents.