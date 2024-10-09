Stocks of the Hour: NOVONIX, Patagonia Lithium, Riversgold

To register for Friday's webinar click here
NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX, ASX:NVX), a leader in battery materials and technology, has entered a Joint Collaboration Agreement with ICoNiChem Widnes Limited, a UK-based expert in cobalt and nickel salts. This partnership aims to focus on the development of nickel-based cathode active materials (CAM) for sustainable battery production. Shares are trading 2.04 per cent higher at 75 cents.
Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3)
has been granted three-year exploration rights for claim 830154/2024, part of a group of seven covering 12,032 hectares. Executive Chairman Phillip Thomas stated that the company is now assessing the potential for minerals beyond lithium, including antimony, niobium, and gold. Shares are trading flat at 10 cents.
Riversgold Limited (ASX:RGL)
has secured a binding option to acquire 100% of the high-grade Saint John antimony, gold, copper, and silver project in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is situated just west of the city of Saint John and 50 km east of the US border. Shares are trading flat at 0.5 cents.