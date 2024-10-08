Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold project named on Fast Track Approvals Bill

Santana Minerals Ltd (ASX/NZX: SMI) has announced a significant milestone for its Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project (BOGP) in Central Otago, New Zealand. The project has been designated as a 'Fast-Track Project' under Schedule 2 of the coalition government’s Fast Track Approvals Bill. This designation aims to accelerate projects that contribute to regional and national economic growth.Following a detailed review by an independent Advisory Group and approval from key ministers, the BOGP has been recognised as a project of national significance. Santana has completed extensive environmental baseline studies, which will now undergo an expedited review process under the Fast Track reform. This reform prioritises projects with significant environmental and economic benefits.With gold prices soaring above NZ$4,300/oz, Santana CEO Damian Spring expressed excitement about the recognition, stating that this is a major milestone not only for the company but also for economic development across the country.The Fast Track Approvals Bill is expected to be enacted by the end of 2024, marking a key step forward for the Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project.