Stocks of the Hour: Taruga Minerals, Vulcan Energy Resources, Panther Metals

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps October 08, 2024 11:00 AM


Taruga Minerals (ASX:TAR) has announced its license applications (E08/3733 and E08/3734) in the highly prospective Gascoyne province of Western Australia. The Uaroo West and Uaroo East projects have both been subject to sporadic, small high-grade production. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.

Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) is progressing in securing debt financing for Phase One of its ZERO CARBON LITHIUM™ Project, involving the European Investment Bank and Export Credit Agencies. The company aims for credit approvals and debt commitment letters by year-end, with financing documentation expected to be signed in Q1 2025. Shares are trading 1.30 per cent lower at $4.54.

Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT) has discovered gold nuggets, including a gold-in-quartz specimen, during drill preparations at Comet Well and Comet Well South, with ongoing detecting. Assays for Burtville East have been submitted, and the company is progressing a 7,000m drill program across multiple targets in the Laverton Gold Project. Shares are trading 45 per cent higher at 2.9 cents.  

