Stocks of the Hour: Taruga Minerals, Vulcan Energy Resources, Panther Metals

Taruga Mineralshas announced its license applications (E08/3733 and E08/3734) in the highly prospective Gascoyne province of Western Australia. The Uaroo West and Uaroo East projects have both been subject to sporadic, small high-grade production. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.Vulcan Energy Resourcesis progressing in securing debt financing for Phase One of its ZERO CARBON LITHIUM™ Project, involving the European Investment Bank and Export Credit Agencies. The company aims for credit approvals and debt commitment letters by year-end, with financing documentation expected to be signed in Q1 2025. Shares are trading 1.30 per cent lower at $4.54.Panther Metals Ltdhas discovered gold nuggets, including a gold-in-quartz specimen, during drill preparations at Comet Well and Comet Well South, with ongoing detecting. Assays for Burtville East have been submitted, and the company is progressing a 7,000m drill program across multiple targets in the Laverton Gold Project. Shares are trading 45 per cent higher at 2.9 cents.