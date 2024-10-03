Stocks of the Hour: Chariot Corp, Island Pharmaceuticals, Golden Mile Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here
.
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9)
has revised its strategy for the Black Mountain lithium project in Wyoming, shifting from pursuing a large-scale resource to testing the viability of a smaller-scale pilot mine. The goal is to supply spodumene concentrate to lithium hydroxide refineries currently under construction in the southwestern United States. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 15 cents.
Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:ILA)
has announced a two-tranche placement to raise approximately A$3.5 million at 7 cents (A$0.07) per share. This placement includes one new option for every new share issued, with an exercise price of 7 cents. Options will have a 50% expiration within 12 months and 50% within 24 months, pending shareholder approval. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 12 cents.
Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX:G88)
has reported portable X-Ray Fluorescent (pXRF) results from the Ford Prospect within the Pearl Copper Project. The Ford Mine shows polymetallic mineralization in an eight-meter-wide fault zone, with visible copper in a broader area of intense iron oxide alteration. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.