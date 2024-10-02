ASX down 0.05% near noon: Energy up 2.07%

Australian shares have dipped, reflecting a downturn on Wall Street, as investors sought safe-haven assets amid worries about a wider conflict in the Middle East. However, energy stocks have helped cushion the blow, with oil prices rising due to supply concerns.
At 11:40am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.05 per cent lower at 8,204.60.
The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 5 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Energy, up 2.07 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 1.23 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS)
, trading 2.87 per cent higher at $25.85. It is followed by shares in Santos (ASX:STO)
and Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM)
.
The worst-performing large cap is Xero (ASX:XRO)
, trading 2.12 per cent lower at $147.02. It is followed by shares in CAR Group (ASX:CAR)
and Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$2679.60 an ounce.
One Australian dollar is buying 68.98 US cents.