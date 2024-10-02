Stocks of the Hour: BPM Minerals, archTIS, Askari Metals

To register for Friday's webinar click here
BPM Minerals Ltd (ASX:BPM)
has raised $1.675 million through a recent placement to accelerate exploration at its Claw Project. The funds will be used to conduct 2,500 meters of RC drilling at the Louie gold target and explore other areas of the project. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 12 cents.
archTIS (ASX:AR9)
has secured a $2.3 million contract to expand its NC Protect data security solutions within the Australian Department of Defense. The contract will increase the company's annual recurring revenue and strengthen its position in the Australian government market. Shares are trading 22.06 per cent higher at 8.3 cents.
Askari Metals Limited (ASX:AS2)
has announced promising results from a strategic review of its Mt Maguire gold project. The review identified extensive gold mineralisation within the project area, including high-grade intercepts and broader gold intercepts. Shares are trading 27.27 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.