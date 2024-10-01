ASX down 0.45% near noon: Materials down 2.11%

Australia's miners have given up some of the significant gains they made in recent sessions, as the ASX pulls back from a record high in the first trading day of the December quarter.Near noon, the materials are down 2.11 per cent after posting a 10 per cent gain in September, fueled by renewed stimulus efforts from the Chinese government that drove traders back to the sector. BHP has lost 2.68 per cent to $44.73.At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.45 per cent lower at 8,232.30.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 29 points.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 1.41 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 2.11 per cent.The best-performing large cap is REA Group, trading 5.29 per cent higher at $211.63. It is followed by shares in Cochlearand ResMedThe worst-performing large cap is Rio Tinto Group, trading 2.83 per cent lower at $125.48. It is followed by shares in Qantas Airwaysand FortescueGold is trading at US$2657.90 an ounce.Iron ore is 6.4 per cent higher at US$108.30 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 10.7 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 69.24 US cents.