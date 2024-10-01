Stocks of the Hour: Altech Batteries, Golden Mile Resources, NickelSearch

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC, FRA: A3Y) has announced that its first CERENERGY® ABS60 battery prototype is now operational. The prototype has successfully passed all physical tests and is currently undergoing daily charging and discharging cycles at Fraunhofer IKTS' test laboratory in Germany. Shares are trading 10.53 per cent higher 4.2 cents.Golden Mile Resources Limitedhas announced promising geochemical results from rock chip samples collected at its Odyssey Prospect within the Pearl Copper Project. While initially focused on epithermal copper mineralization, the recent assays have revealed significant quantities of silver and zinc in addition to copper. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.NickelSearch Ltdhas discovered high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineralization at its newly acquired Mt Isa North Project. Early exploration results from grab samples have exceeded expectations, prompting the company to accelerate drilling plans. Shares are trading 6.67 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.