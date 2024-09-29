Dow Jones hits record high amid positive inflation data

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new record high as traders processed fresh data indicating ongoing progress in curbing inflation. Wall Street also celebrated its third consecutive week of gains.The 30-stock Dow increased by 137.89 points, or 0.33 per cent, closing at 42,313.00, which marks both a record close and an all-time intraday peak. In contrast, the S&P 500 dipped 0.13 per cent to 5,738.17, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.39 per cent to 18,119.59, impacted by a 2 per cent decline in Nvidia shares.Turning to US sectors, all closed mixed. Energy emerged as the best performer, closing 2.11 per cent higher, while Technology, was the worst, falling 0.96 per cent.Throughout the week, major indexes extended their winning streaks, with the Dow and S&P 500 both rising approximately 0.6 per cent, while the Nasdaq climbed nearly 1 per cent.Traders found encouragement in inflation data that raised hopes for additional rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. August's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, rose by 0.1 per cent, meeting economists' forecasts. On an annual basis, PCE increased by 2.2 per cent, slightly below the anticipated 2.3 per cent.Policymakers and investors alike are keenly watching for continued signs of easing inflation, which could open the door for lower borrowing costs and provide relief to both corporate and household balance sheets.Gold settled down 1.0 per cent, and Bitcoin futures rose by 1.5 per cent. WTI crude experienced a 0.8 per cent gain in volatile trading but ultimately ended the week more than 4 per cent lower.Silver prices surged to their highest levels since 2012 this week, driven by expectations of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and stimulus measures from China.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.3 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7.45am was buying 69.07 US cents.Gold lost 0.99 per cent. Silver dropped 1.62 per cent. Copper fell 0.85 per cent. Oil added 0.75 per cent.European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 0.43 per cent, Frankfurt gained 1.22 per cent, and Paris closed 0.64 per cent higher.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 2.32 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 3.55 per cent, while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 2.88 per cent higher.On Friday, the Australian share market closed 0.10 per cent higher at 8212.Staude Capital Global Value Fundis paying 3.3 cents fully frankedSteamships Tradingis paying 12.8776 cents unfrankedBeach Energy LtdApiam Animal Health LtdAussie Broadband LtdBendigo and Adelaide Bank LtdData3 LtdG8 Education LtdGrange Resources LtdMercury NZ LtdNewmont CorpWoolworths Group LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.