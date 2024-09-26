US stocks surge to new heights as economic data fuels optimism

US stocks climbed overnight, with the S&P 500 reaching a new record following the release of encouraging U.S. economic data.The broad market index rose 0.40 per cent to 5,745.37, achieving both an all-time high during the session and a record close, driven by gains in Micron Technology. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.60 per cent, finishing at 18,190.29, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 260.36 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 42,175.11.Turning to the US sectors, most closed higher overnight. Materials was the best performer closing 1.97 per cent higher, Energy was the worst, dropping 2 per cent.Micron saw a significant jump, closing 14.7 per cent higher after providing strong guidance for the current quarter, with its fiscal fourth-quarter results exceeding analysts’ expectations.Other chip stocks also gained, with Applied Materials, ASML Holding, and Lam Research each up about 4%. Overall, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) gained 2.9 per cent as well.Overnight, crypto stocks rallied as Bitcoin surpassed $65,000. Coinbase rose 8%, its biggest gain since July 19, while MicroStrategy jumped 10%, its largest move since August 23. Mining stocks Mara Holdings and CleanSpark also gained 8%, reflecting their ties to Bitcoin.Recent economic data helped bolster confidence, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve might resort to aggressive rate cuts due to a potential slowdown. Weekly jobless claims fell more than anticipated, suggesting stability in the labor market. Durable goods orders for August remained unchanged, countering economists' predictions for a decline, and the final reading of second-quarter GDP held steady at a robust 3 per cent.The positive outlook across both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reflects investor confidence, especially with the strong performance of key sectors like technology. If this momentum persists, it may signal a continued phase of economic growth, further enhancing market optimism.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7.30am was buying 68.96 US cents.Gold added 0.38 per cent. Silver gained 1.01 per cent. Copper jumped 3.33 per cent. Oil dropped 2.90 per cent.European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 0.20 per cent, Frankfurt gained 1.69 per cent, and Paris closed 2.33 per cent higher.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 2.79 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 4.16 per cent, while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 3.61 per cent higher.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.95 per cent higher at 8204.360 Capital Mortgageis paying 5 cents unfranked360 Capital REITis paying 0.75 cents unfrankedArena REIT.is paying 4.5625 cents unfrankedCenturia I REITis paying 4.075 cents unfrankedCenturia Office REITis paying 2.525 cents unfrankedCharter Hall Long WALE REITis paying 6.25 cents unfrankedCharter Hall Social Infrastructure REITis paying 3.75 cents unfrankedComms Group Ltdis paying 0.25 cents fully frankedCoventry Group CYG (ASX:) is paying 3.75 cents fully frankedCromwell Propis paying 0.75 cents unfrankedDexus Conv Ret REITis paying 5.138 cents unfrankedDexus Industria REITis paying 4.1 cents unfrankedLindsay Australiais paying 2.8 cents fully frankedRural Funds Groupis paying 2.9325 cents unfrankedTasmea Limitedis paying 4 cents fully frankedWaypoint REITis paying 4.12 cents unfrankedAUB Group LtdAMP LtdAtlas Pearls LtdAustralian Clinical Labs LtdCommonwealth Bank of AustraliaContact Energy LtdCredit Corp Group LtdEarlyPay LtdFortescue LtdGold Road Resources LtdGtn LtdIluka Resources LtdLaserBond LtdMcMillan Shakespeare LtdMonadelphous Group LtdNavigator Global Investments LtdOrigin Energy LtdShriro Holdings LtdXRF Scientific LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.