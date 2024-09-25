NSW coal mines extended: 1,800 jobs secured through 2050

The Federal government’s approval for the extension of three NSW coal mines will ensure around 1,800 jobs are maintained for decades to come.The news upset greens and environmentalists, with the mines’ lifespans extended to 2050 or beyond.The mines are in the Upper Hunter Valley and near Narrabri, including MACH Energy’s Mount Pleasant optimisation project, Ashton Coal Operations’ Ravensworth underground mine, and Whitehaven Coal’s Narrabri underground mine.Now that the approvals have been granted, the three companies will begin planning for the extension work to commence.According to statements from the three companies involved, an extra 20 million tonnes of coal per year could be mined from around 2026-27, depending on how rapidly the companies get the projects underway, completed, and operational.Whitehaven says it will begin its Stage 3 extension project at Narrabri, which will involve extracting coal from the southern section of the existing mine, increasing output from the current 11 million tonnes per year.The extension would prolong the mine’s life from 2031 to 2044, providing continued employment for hundreds of people over the next two decades.The Narrabri mine has been operational since 2012 and employs around 500 people, most of whom reside in the area.MACH Energy, which is Indonesian-controlled, will also extend Mount Pleasant with a new road and continue deeper into its current mine plan. Additional coal reserves will be tapped, including lower coal seams in the North Pit.The extension will increase the mine’s current workforce to around 600 people, with a peak of 830 workers.Mount Pleasant currently produces upwards of 11 million tonnes per year, and the new approved project will see MACH aiming to double that output to around 21 million tonnes. MACH has indicated that additional rail capacity, up to a maximum of 17 million tonnes, will be added as part of the work.“The project would provide community certainty for the continuation of mining in the region and Mount Pleasant’s continued support for local community groups and suppliers,” MACH stated this week. The project is expected to conclude in December 2048.The Ashton Coal Project (ACP), owned by Yancoal Australia, which has other mines in NSW and Queensland, is reportedly interested in purchasing the five coking coal mines Anglo American is looking to sell.The ACP is operated by Ashton Coal Operations Limited (ACOL) and includes an underground coal mine, a coal handling and preparation plant, a rail siding, and an open-cut mine that has now been completed.The Ashton Underground Coal Mine is approved to produce 5.45 million tonnes of coal per year. This coal is predominantly exported through the Port of Newcastle, New South Wales.