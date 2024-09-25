Stocks of the Hour: Peppermint Innovation, Great Boulder Resources, Infini Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here
.
Peppermint Innovation Ltd (ASX:PIL)
has partnered with Tagum Coop to launch the Pinoy Coop Mobile wallet. The digital wallet allows Tagum Coop members to transfer funds from their ATM accounts to their digital wallets in real-time. Peppermint will earn transaction fees from the partnership. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.
Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR)
has announced multiple high-grade intersections with grades up to 194.50g/t Au from infill and extensional RC drilling at Mulga Bill in WA. The reverse circulation (RC) at Mulga Bill has intersected more extremely high gold grades, extending the resource and adding thickness and grade to existing lodes. Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 6.3 cents.
Infini Resources (ASX:I88)
has announced the successful completion of a desktop glacial geology study at its 100% owned Portland Creek Uranium Project, located in Newfoundland, Canada. All expedited soil assay results are expected to be received by the end of October. Shares are trading 10.64 per cent higher at 52 cents.