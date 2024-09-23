Stocks of the Hour: Amplia Therapeutics, Wellard, Anax Metals

Amplia Therapeuticsannounced that its Phase 2a clinical trial, known as the ACCENT trial, is continuing enrolment for narmafotinib in the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer. Six out of 16 patients assessed have shown confirmed partial responses (PRs). Shares are trading 14.81 per cent higher at 15.5 cents.Wellardhas secured full ownership of the M/V Ocean Drover by paying KPMG Singapore, the liquidators of Ruchira Ships Limited, US$5 million. This payment avoids lengthy litigation and provides certainty of vessel ownership, allowing the board to begin a strategic review to determine the best path forward for the Company and its shareholders. Shares are trading 7.55 per cent higher at 5.7 cents.Anax Metalshas identified several high-potential VMS targets at the Evelyn deposit, part of the Whim Creek Project located 115 km southwest of Port Hedland. The deposit has an estimated resource of 590,000 tonnes at 2.54% Cu and 3.90% Zn, but much of it remains largely untested. Shares are trading flat at 2 cents.