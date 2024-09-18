Stocks of the Hour: BPM Minerals, Titan Minerals, Cauldron Energy

by Abbey Phillipps September 18, 2024 11:35 AM


BPM Minerals (ASX:BPM) announced a high-grade gold discovery at the Claw Gold Project, WA. This includes 30m @ 1.84 g/t Gold from 25 metres including 5m @7.12 g/t Au from 35m.

Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM) and Hanrine have entered into a joint venture and earn-in agreement. Hanrine will invest up to US$120 million to earn an 80% interest in the Linderos copper project.

Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU) has announced more outstanding drilling results at Manyingee South, confirming the significant potential for a uranium discovery. Results confirm a near-surface, strongly uranium mineralised north-south trend extending for at least 2 kilometres.   

