Stocks of the Hour: BPM Minerals, Titan Minerals, Cauldron Energy

BPM Minerals (ASX:BPM)
announced a high-grade gold discovery at the Claw Gold Project, WA. This includes 30m @ 1.84 g/t Gold from 25 metres including 5m @7.12 g/t Au from 35m.
Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM)
and Hanrine have entered into a joint venture and earn-in agreement. Hanrine will invest up to US$120 million to earn an 80% interest in the Linderos copper project.
Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU)
has announced more outstanding drilling results at Manyingee South, confirming the significant potential for a uranium discovery. Results confirm a near-surface, strongly uranium mineralised north-south trend extending for at least 2 kilometres.