Adairs appoints Elle Roseby as new CEO, joining elite group of female leaders

It’s a small club, as the Financial Review pointed out yesterday: only 25 of the country’s top 300 companies have a female CEO.One of the smallest listed companies, Adairs, has done better than the majority by appointing a female CEO.The appointment of former Country Road boss, Elle Roseby, as CEO is notable and highlights the ongoing challenge for Australian businesses, which remain male-dominated in promoting women to the top job across companies of all sizes.The AFR also noted that the Chief Executive Women group reported 130 of those top 300 companies have no pathways in place for women to progress through the ranks and into the C-suite.In the case of Adairs, Ms Roseby, who left Country Road two months ago, led two key brands: Country Road and Trenery.She will join other female retail CEOs, such as Coles CEO Leah Weckert, Myer’s executive chair Olivia Wirth, and Woolworths' new CEO Amanda Bardwell.Ms Roseby will assume her role in January next year. Her predecessor, Mark Rohan, whose departure was announced earlier this month, will stay on until early 2025 to assist with the transition. He had been with Adairs for 17 years, serving as CEO for the last eight.Before her time at Country Road, Ms Roseby held leadership roles at Cotton On, Sportsgirl, and Myer.Adairs shares rose 3.7% in mid-afternoon trading on Tuesday.Adairs interim chair, Trent Paterson, said the incoming CEO brings deep retail experience across fashion apparel and home textiles categories.Adairs operates nearly 200 stores across Australia and also owns Focus on Furniture and the online-only brand Mocka.