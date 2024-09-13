Stocks of the Hour: Mako Gold, Labyrinth Resources, Perpetual Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here
.
Mako Gold (ASX:MKG)
has announced rock chip sampling results at Komboro, Napié Project returned very high-grade results including 170g/t Au. High-grade results are from the recent mapping program by Mako geologists on the Komboro Prospect in preparation for future drilling. Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 1 cents.
Labyrinth Resources' (ASX:LRL)
review of historical data for the Vivien and Comet Vale projects has revealed significant exploration potential. Despite previous mining operations, both projects remain underexplored with numerous high-grade drill intercepts left untested. Shares are trading 15.79 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.
Perpetual Resources' (ASX:PEC)
maiden drill program at the Raptor REE Project in Brazil has confirmed the presence of high-grade rare earth elements (REEs) in the Caldeira Alkaline Complex. The company's assay results indicate significant REE mineralisation both at surface and within the shallow saprolite, suggesting substantial potential for further discoveries at depth. Shares are trading 5.88 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.