ASX rises 0.4%: Tech closes 2.3% higher

Australian shares rise 0.4%, NextDC surges 10% amid speeding ticket, Santos names new CFO, while Woodside dips as sell signals align.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 12 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 1.75 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 14.25 points.The SPI futures are up 25 points.The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 2.31 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 3.86 per cent.The best-performing large cap was NEXTDC, closing 8.4 per cent higher at $17.42. It was followed by shares in Infratiland ANZ Group HoldingsThe worst-performing large cap was Mineral Resources, closing 5.88 per cent lower at $32.20. It was followed by shares in Woodside Energy Groupand Yancoal AustraliaJapan's Nikkei has lost 1.06 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.51 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.30 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,533.30 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.1 per cent lower at US$92.25 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.8 per cent fall.Light crude is trading $0.31 higher at US$69.51 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 67.24 US cents.