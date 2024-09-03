ASX down 0.14% near noon following holiday closure on Wall Street

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.14 per cent lower at 8,098.20, following a holiday closure on Wall Street. The index had gained 0.2% the previous day, coming close to its record high. Of the 11 sectors, seven declined, particularly consumer-related stocks, with Coles, Woolworths, and Wesfarmers seeing notable drops. Strike Energy was the largest decliner, falling 4.1% after a business update. Major banks and mining companies also experienced losses, with iron ore prices dropping below $US100 a tonne due to concerns about China. However, gold miners like Bellevue Gold saw gains. Attention is now on upcoming local economic data, including second-quarter GDP figures, with NAB predicting a slight GDP increase of 0.1% and a negative contribution from trade. Meanwhile, EML Payments rose 5% after acquiring Sentenial, and the sale of AirTrunk remains pending.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 1 point.The best-performing sector is Communication Services, up 0.37 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 1.63 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Harvey Norman Holdings, trading 3.04 per cent higher at $4.74. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earthsand South32The worst-performing large cap is Mineral Resources, trading 2.37 per cent lower at $38.58. It is followed by shares in EBOS Groupand Woolworths GroupGold is trading at US$2523.30 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.1 per cent lower at US$96.15 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.9 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 67.81 US cents.