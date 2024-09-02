Global markets steady amid US holiday

Global markets were muted on Monday, with US markets closed in observance of Labor Day. Traders are bracing for the arrival of jobs data later in the week which are expected to help determine how the Federal Reserve goes about cutting interest rates.However, futures tied to indexes were trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.1 per cent, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were broadly flat.The key data for the week will be the US jobs report due out Friday, which is expected to play a large part in whether the Federal Reserve cuts its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point, or a half point, at its policy meeting in September.European stocks overnight were largely flat on the first trading day of September as investors weighed the market outlook.The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed slightly lower, down 0.04 per cent, with varying performance across regional bourses and sectors. Retail stocks ended the day 0.77 per cent lower, while telecoms gained 0.78 per cent.Turning to Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 1.7 per cent. Chinese economic data released over the weekend, pointed to a fourth straight month of contraction in the manufacturing sector.Shares of the real estate listings company Rightmove surged by 27 per cent after its Australian competitor, REA Group, announced it was considering a bid for the U.K.-based platform.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent rise.One Australian dollar at 7.30am was buying 67.91 US cents.Gold has added 0.16 per cent. Silver has lost 0.73 per cent. Copper has fallen 0.38 per cent. Oil has added 0.67 per cent.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE lost 0.15 per cent, Frankfurt added 0.13 per cent, and Paris closed 0.20 per cent higher.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.14 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.65 per cent, while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.10 per cent lower.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.22 per cent higher at 8110.Australian Ethicalis paying 6 cents fully frankedBega Cheese Ltdis paying 4 cents fully frankedCodan Limitedis paying 12 cents fully frankedColes Groupis paying 32 cents fully frankedEndeavouris paying 7.5 cents fully frankedIluka Resourcesis paying 4 cents fully frankedKaroon Energy Ltdis paying 4.496 cents fully frankedLynch Group Holdingsis paying 8 cents fully frankedNickel Industriesis paying 2.5 cents unfrankedNorthern Staris paying 25 cents unfrankedPengana Capitalis paying 2 cents fully frankedPeter Warrenis paying 6 cents fully frankedSteadfast Group Ltdis paying 10.35 cents fully frankedStanmore Resourcesis paying 6.5476 cents fully frankedSolvar Limitedis paying 5 cents fully frankedWesfarmers Limitedis paying 107 cents fully frankedWoolworths Group Ltdis paying 97 cents fully frankedThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.