Stocks of the Hour: Imugene, RocketDNA, Marquee Resources

Imugeneannounced promising results from its Phase 1b clinical trial with azer-cel, in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma. All enrolled patients had cancer that had returned following autologous CAR T therapy, a high unmet need for this patient population. Shares are trading 25.81 per cent higher at 7.8 cents.RocketDNAhas secured two new contracts for autonomous PatrolBot surveillance solutions. PatrolBot is a security-specific model of the xBot® solution series, providing autonomous perimeter monitoring and surveillance, ensuring the safety of critical infrastructure and assets. The total contract value (TCV) of ~AU$350,000. Shares are trading 22.22 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.Marquee Resourceshas identified a significant antimony structural trend with around 220 meters of mineralisation extending from Black Cat Syndicate’sMt Clement deposit. Historical drilling shows significant antimony zones on Marquee’s tenure. The company is hopeful that further work will extend known mineralisation and uncover new zones. Shares are trading 18.52 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.