US stocks surged on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a new record high as investors closed out a turbulent month on a positive note. Traders were also digesting key inflation data closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.The Dow climbed 228.03 points, or 0.55 per cent, to finish at 41,563.08. The blue-chip index reached a fresh all-time high in the final moments of the trading session, marking another record close.The S&P 500 gained 1.01 per cent to close at 5,648.40, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.13 per cent to end at 17,713.62.Turning to US sectors, all closed higher on Friday. Consumer Discretionary was the best performer, up by almost 2 per cent. Energy recorded the fewest gains.In company news, Intel stock rose 9.5 per cent on news of potential business restructuring. Elastic NV stock fell over 26 per cent due to missed revenue forecasts. MongoDB stock surged 18.3 per cent following strong earnings and revenue results.The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, increased by 0.2 per cent in July and 2.5 per cent year-over-year, aligning with economists' expectations. When excluding food and energy, the index also rose 0.2 per cent from the previous month.The Fed closely monitors this inflation metric, which could still play a crucial role in its rate decision in September.For August, the S&P 500 posted a 2.3 per cent gain, while the Dow increased nearly 1.8 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7 per cent for the month. The S&P 500 recorded its fourth consecutive month of gains, driven by strong performances in consumer staples, real estate, and health care sectors.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent fall.One Australian dollar at 7.35am was buying 67.66 US cents.Gold lost 1.28 per cent. Silver fell 2.82 per cent. Copper shed 0.26 per cent. Oil dropped 3.11 per cent.European markets closed lower. London’s FTSE lost 0.04 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.03 per cent, and Paris closed 0.13 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.74 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.14 per cent, while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.68 per cent higher.On Friday, the Australian share market closed 0.58 per cent higher at 8091.85.Arn Media Limitedis paying 1.2 cents fully frankedBendigo and Adelaideis paying 33 cents fully frankedConsolidated Ops Gpis paying 4.4 cents fully frankedEquity Hlis paying 53 cents fully frankedGr Engineering Ltdis paying 10 cents fully frankedIntegrated Researchis paying 2 cents fully frankedPengna Glbal Privateis paying 1.16 0Prime Financialis paying 0.85 cents fully frankedPropel Funeralis paying 7.2 cents fully frankedPinnacle Investmentis paying 26.4 71.96Sequoia Fin Grp Ltdis paying 5 cents fully frankedTABCORP Holdings Ltdis paying 0.3 0Worley Limitedis paying 25 0Reckon LtdSeven Group Holdings LtdDicker Data LtdNational Storage REITThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.