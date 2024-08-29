Berkshire Hathaway hits $1 trillion milestone

Company News

by Glenn Dyer August 30, 2024 07:18 AM

Thursday saw Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway finally end a trading session with a market value of one trillion dollars.

On Wednesday, the stock had risen to that level but eased in late trading, leaving it just under that figure at around $US994 billion.

Buffett turns 94 today (Friday).

However, on Thursday, the stock rose 1.29%, pushing the value to a closing figure of exactly $US1 trillion. This milestone allows Berkshire Hathaway to join six of the so-called Magnificent Seven tech giants, led by Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta.

Tesla is also considered a member of the Magnificent Seven, but it lags behind with a value of $US646 billion.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

