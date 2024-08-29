Berkshire Hathaway hits $1 trillion milestone

Thursday saw Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway finally end a trading session with a market value of one trillion dollars.On Wednesday, the stock had risen to that level but eased in late trading, leaving it just under that figure at around $US994 billion.Buffett turns 94 today (Friday).However, on Thursday, the stock rose 1.29%, pushing the value to a closing figure of exactly $US1 trillion. This milestone allows Berkshire Hathaway to join six of the so-called Magnificent Seven tech giants, led by Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta.Tesla is also considered a member of the Magnificent Seven, but it lags behind with a value of $US646 billion.