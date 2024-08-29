Stocks of the Hour: Battery Age Minerals, HyTerra, Vection Technologies

To register for Friday's webinar click here
.
Battery Age Minerals (ASX:BM8)
has identified multiple drill targets at its Bleiberg Lead-Zinc-Germanium Project in Austria, extending over a 6 km strike length based on historical datasets. BM8 has advanced its targeting strategy by integrating 100+ years of historical geological data, confirming the presence of prospective mineralisation-hosting stratigraphy, and identifying several areas with historic mining evidence. Shares are trading 16 per cent higher at 14.5 cents.
Fortescue (ASX:FMG)
will acquire a strategic 39.8% interest in HyTerra (ASX:HYT)
at A$0.034 per share for a total subscription of A$21.9M, subject to HyTerra shareholder approval. Funds will be used for significant additional leasing together with an agreed geophysics and expanded exploration drilling campaign at the Nemaha Project, Kansas USA. Shares are trading 54.84 per cent higher 4.8 cents.
Vection Technologies (ASX:VR1, OTC:VCTNY) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all the shares in The Digital Box (TDB), a generative Artificial Intelligence company. TDB reported $10 million in revenue and $1 million EBITDA for FY24, indicating that the acquisition is expected to be value-accretive for Vection’s shareholders. Shares are trading 7.69 per cent higher at 1.4 cents.