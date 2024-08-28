Stocks of the Hour: Felix Gold, Macro Metals, Critical Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here
.
Felix Gold (ASX:FXG)
reported high-grade antimony assay results at its Treasure Creek Project in Alaska. The company is assessing the viability of near-term antimony production due to the presence of high-grade antimony and the historical success of antimony production in the area. Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 10 cents.
Macro Metals (ASX:M4M)
found high-grade hematite outcrops and scree at their Goldsworthy East Project. The target area is 220 metres wide and 450 metres long, with potential to extend further west. Shares are trading 29.17 per cent higher at 3.1 cents.
Critical Resources (ASX:CRR)
is initiating a desktop study on their Hillgrove South Prospect to identify potential antimony deposits. The project is strategically located near a known antimony deposit and shares geological similarities, making it a promising target for exploration in light of recent global supply constraints. Shares are trading 22.22 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.