Gold closes at another record high

Company News

by Glenn Dyer August 28, 2024 08:20 AM


Gold traded down and then rebounded to close at its second record high on Tuesday.

Comex gold for December delivery fell to $A2,543.30 per ounce in early trading Tuesday, a day after the metal closed at a record high of $A2,555.20 per ounce. But it bounced to end at $A2,559 an ounce after touching a new intraday high of $A2,561.

The US dollar was steady early, with the ICE dollar index easing lower to 100.56. Treasury yields rose, with the U.S. two-year note last seen paying 3.963%, up 1.9 basis points, while the yield on the 10-year note was up 1.3 basis points to 3.83%.

In Singapore, iron ore for September delivery edged up 1.3% to end at $A101.70 a tonne for 62% Fe fines. That’s the highest close since August 6.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?