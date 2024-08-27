ASX down 0.16% at close: Mixed corporate earnings results

At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.16 per cent lower at 8,071.20.The Australian share market experienced a slight downturn on Tuesday, primarily driven by rising tensions in the Middle East and mixed corporate earnings results. Despite this, the market remained near its all-time high. The energy sector saw a boost due to increased oil prices and positive results from Woodside, while mining giant BHP also performed well. However, several sectors, including tech and banks, experienced declines. Notably, jewelry retailer Lovisa and Buy Now, Pay Later company Zip faced significant drops in their share prices.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 9 points.The S&P 500 futures are flat.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 20 points.The SPI futures are down 5 points.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 2.34 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Information Technology, down 1.33 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Woodside Energy Group, closing 3.94 per cent higher at $27.42. It was followed by shares in Worleyand Pilbara MineralsThe worst-performing large cap was Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, closing 4.21 per cent lower at $11.82. It was followed by shares in Meridian Energyand XeroJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.58 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.28 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.85 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,550.20 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.3 per cent higher at US$100.10 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 3.47 per cent rise.Light crude is trading $0.13 lower at US$77.29 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 67.88 US cents.