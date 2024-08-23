Stocks of the Hour: Proteomics International Laboratories, Aurumin, Forrestania Resources

To register for today's webinar click here
Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ)
, a pioneer in predictive diagnostics, announced groundbreaking results showing the PromarkerD predictive test can predict renal decline in type 1 diabetes. PromarkerD has been previously validated for predicting renal decline up to four years in advance in type 2 diabetes. Shares are trading 8.98 per cent higher at 91 cents.
Aurumin (ASX:AUN)
has begun RC drilling at its Sandstone Operations to target gold extensions and explore potential iron ore deposits. Site works have commenced, and approvals for drilling are in place. Shares are trading 2.63 per cent higher at 3.9 cents.
Forrestania Resources (ASX:FRS)
has completed its first RC drilling program at Koolyanobbing Fe project, targeting iron ore mineralisation. The best result was 2m @ 44.6% Fe in hole KFC0007, with plans for further assessment and potential re-drilling. Shares are trading flat at 2.3 cents.