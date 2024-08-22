Stocks of the Hour: Australasian Metals, Critical Resources, First Lithium

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Australasian Metals (ASX:A8G)
has announced that due diligence results have exceed expectations for Dingo Hole Highly Pure Quartz project. The results show low levels of damaging elements and an average silica content of 99.95% SiO2 after preliminary acid leaching, consistent with historical work. Shares are trading 45 per cent higher at 14.5 cents.
Lithium exploration and project development company Critical Resources (ASX:CRR)
announced exceptional lithium results of up to 3.79% Li2O from Channel Program at Tot Pegmatite. The Tot pegmatite is now exposed along a continuous 50-meter strike length with an estimated true width of 8m, demonstrating substantial high-grade spodumene mineralisation throughout. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.
First Lithium (ASX:FL1)
has announced that series two drilling analytical results identify very high LiO within the main pegmatite at Blakala, located in the Gouna permit, Mali. High grade analytical results received for Series Two holes, with high grades from all these holes covering ~1,200m strike on the Main Pegmatite body. Shares are trading 21.05 per cent higher at 11.5 cents.