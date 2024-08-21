Stocks of the Hour: Dundas Minerals, Antilles Gold, MTM Critical Metals

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Dundas Minerals (ASX:DUN)
has confirmed a high grade gold intercept at the Windanya and Baden-Powell projects, located adjacent the Goldfields Highway ~60km north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The results include 9.5 g/t Au (depths between 146m – 147m). Shares are trading 125 per cent higher at 5.4 cents.
Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) announced results from the final 17 in-fill diamond drill holes into the Nueva Sabana oxide deposit in central Cuba. The results include multiple 20m intercepts with +1.2% to 1.7% Cu. Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 0.45 cents.
MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM)
announced a significant breakthrough in the development of their Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology. The Company has successfully converted SC6 spodumene concentrate directly to lithium chloride (LiCl) in a single, acid-free unit operation. Shares are trading 18.92 per cent higher at 4.4 cents.