ASX closes 0.22% higher: Investors optimistic ahead of US Fed's Jackson Hole meeting

The Australian share market extended its winning streak to eight days on Tuesday, buoyed by optimism ahead of the US Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole meeting. At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.22 per cent higher at 7,997.70, reaching a level not seen since early August. While technology stocks led the gains, mixed company results and a hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes tempered overall enthusiasm.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 8 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 1.25 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 29.25 points.The SPI futures are up 16 points.The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 1.29 per cent. The worst-performing sector was REITs, down 1.55 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Suncorp Group, closing 3.1 per cent higher at $17.95. It was followed by shares in WiseTech Globaland XeroThe worst-performing large cap was Yancoal Australia, closing 14.51 per cent lower at $5.95. It was followed by shares in Cleanaway Waste Managementand Meridian EnergyJapan's Nikkei has gained 1.80 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.55 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 1.39 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,536.10 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.8 per cent higher at US$94.45 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.49 per cent rise.Light crude is trading $0.62 lower at US$73.75 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 67.26 US cents.