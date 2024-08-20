ASX up 0.21% near noon: RBA considering lifting rates

Market Reports

by Peter Milios August 20, 2024 11:41 AM

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.21 per cent higher at 7997.10.

The Reserve Bank held the cash rate steady at 4.35% for the sixth consecutive meeting, but minutes reveal serious consideration of a rate hike due to persistent inflation risks. While no decision was made, the central bank emphasised that all options remain open.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 24 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Materials, up 0.85 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 0.67 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is South32 (ASX:S32), trading 3.04 per cent higher at $3.05. It is followed by shares in Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) and Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN).

The worst-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL), trading 21.41 per cent lower at $5.47. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) and Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2544.00 an ounce.

Iron ore is 2.8 per cent higher at US$94.45 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.78 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.26 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?