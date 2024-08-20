ASX up 0.21% near noon: RBA considering lifting rates

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.21 per cent higher at 7997.10.The Reserve Bank held the cash rate steady at 4.35% for the sixth consecutive meeting, but minutes reveal serious consideration of a rate hike due to persistent inflation risks. While no decision was made, the central bank emphasised that all options remain open.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 24 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 0.85 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 0.67 per cent.The best-performing large cap is South32, trading 3.04 per cent higher at $3.05. It is followed by shares in Premier Investmentsand Suncorp GroupThe worst-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia, trading 21.41 per cent lower at $5.47. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZand Cleanaway Waste ManagementGold is trading at US$2544.00 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.8 per cent higher at US$94.45 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.78 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 67.26 US cents.